Dance Dance Danseur Manga Resumes After Creator's Surgery

Creator: Manga might go on hiatus again next year for another surgery

© George Asakura, Shogakukan

confirmed on X (formerly) that he resumed hismanga in the combined 41st/42nd issue of'smagazine on Monday. The manga went on hiatus on May 27 after the release of its 244th chapter.

Asakura added that the manga might go on hiatus again, as he might have another surgery next year.

Asakura ( A Perfect Day for Love Letters , Piece of Cake , Drowning Love ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. Shogakukan shipped the 28th volume of the manga on April 11.

The manga centers on Junpei Murao, who was fascinated with ballet as a child, but in his second year of middle school, his father passed away and he decided he needed to become more "masculine," and he gave up on his aspirations. While still having an attachment to ballet, he takes up the martial art of Jeet Kune Do, and becomes popular in his class. Then one day, a new transfer student named Miyako Godai arrives in Junpei's class, and her mother runs a ballet studio. Miyako realizes that Junpei is interested in ballet, and invites him to do ballet together.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022.