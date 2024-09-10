Sailor Jupiter Voice Actress Emi Shinohara Dies at 61

Image via 81 Produce's website © 81 Produce

Voice talent companyannounced on Tuesday that voice actressdied on Sunday. She was undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified illness, but the treatment did not prove effective. She was 61.

Shinohara (real name Emiko Watanabe) was born on August 8, 1963 in Nagano Prefecture. She is best known as Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter in the Sailor Moon series, Kushina Uzumaki in Naruto Shippūden , Presea in the two seasons of Magic Knight Rayearth , Biko "B-Ko" Daitokuji in the Project A-ko anime film and original video anime projects, Kaho Mizuki in the Card Captor Sakura and Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card series, and Charlotte Elbourne in the Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust film.

Shinohara's non-anime roles include Perdita in the Japanese dub of 101 Dalmatians , and Matilda, portrayed by Natalie Portman, in the Japanese dub of the 1994 film Léon: The Professional .

