Viz Media Hosts Bleach Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Noriaki Sugiyama in LA, NYC in October
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The event will feature a screening of the first two episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict along with a sneak peek of episode 3. It will also feature a moderated discussion with the voice actors, a live voice acting session, and an autograph session for VIP members of Japan Society.
The New York Comic Con also announced that Morita and Sugiyama will attend the event on Oct 19 for a panel at 3:30 p.m. EDT.The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict anime will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 5 at 11:00 p.m. JST.
The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.
The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu, in Latin America on Star+, and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.
The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.
The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.
Sources: Press release, New York Comic Con's Twitter/X account