Viz Media Hosts Bleach Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Noriaki Sugiyama in LA, NYC in October

Actors attend events in Los Angeles on October 13; in New York on October 15, 19

announced on Thursday that it will host voice actors from theanimeandin Los Angeles and New York City. The company will host the event in Los Angeles on October 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT at Japan House, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Level 5, Los Angeles, CA 90028 and in New York City on October 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EDT at Japan Society, 333 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017.

The event will feature a screening of the first two episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict along with a sneak peek of episode 3. It will also feature a moderated discussion with the voice actors, a live voice acting session, and an autograph session for VIP members of Japan Society.

The New York Comic Con also announced that Morita and Sugiyama will attend the event on Oct 19 for a panel at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict

Theanime will debut onand its affiliates on October 5 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

