Freedom Wars Game Gets Remastered Release for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC

Remaster of PS Vita game launches on January 10 in West, January 9 in Japan

Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday that the Freedom Wars PlayStation Vita game is getting a remastered version on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on January 10, 2025 (January 9 in Japan). The company streamed an announcement trailer:

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Freedom Wars Remastered will feature 4K resolution, upgraded textures, 60 FPS, an updated weapon crafting system, and difficulty settings.

Bandai Namco describes the game:

In the distant future, humanity is in a struggle to survive. Pollution has devastated the planet, and the remnants of humanity are divided amongst city-sized prisons called Panopticons. So scarce are resources that living itself is a crime and those born are immediately given a million years of prison time. Dubbed “Sinners” the only option other than awaiting death in prison is to fight for freedom with allies for resources, to rescue citizens from abduction by rival enemies, or take up arms against other enemy Sinners.

The original Freedom Wars debuted for PS Vita in Japan in June 2014 and in North America and Europe in October 2014.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.