Harmony of Mille-Feuille Anime Unveils Main Staff, 1st Anime Visuals

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Steins;Gate's Takuya Satō, Kiyoto Nakajima helm 2025 anime at Jumondo

Pony Canyon revealed more of the main staff, first teaser visual, and character visuals for the anime of Harmony of Mille-Feuille (Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille) music project on Sunday.

The character visuals are for the project's main characters:

Uta Kamaki, lead vocal (voiced by Mirai Ayase)
Musubu Mayumori, first chorus (voiced by Yūko Natsuyoshi)
Airi Kojō, second chorus (voiced by Kanoko Sudō)
Rei "Reirei" Konoe, third chorus (voiced by Misato Matsuoka)
Urū "Ururu" Miyazaki, voice percussion (voiced by Miharu Hanai)
Yako "Kuma-chan" Kumai, bass (voiced by Haruka Aikawa)
Takuya Satō (Strawberry Marshmallow, Steins;Gate) is the executive director, and Kiyoto Nakajima (episode director for Villainess Level 99, Narenare -Cheer for you!-) is the series director at Jumondo. Chisato Kikunaga (Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!) and Hitomi Kaiho (Villainess Level 99) are designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The anime will premiere in 2025.

The project launched in April 2022 with the themes of "a cappella." "high school girls," and "complex." The story of six high school girls coming of age through a cappella music has already spawned voice drama stories, music videos (in which the characters' voice actresses themselves try their hand at a cappella) and documentary videos featuring their lessons.

The music project previously revealed the cast for the new group Parabola:

Pony Canyon and THE ORAL CIGARETTES rock band member Takuya Yamanaka (Scarlet Nexus, Noragami Aragoto) created the original concept, and Yamanaka is also writing the scripts. Che-Rico is credited for the original character design. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

Source: Press release

