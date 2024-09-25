Dino Crisis Game Gets PS Plus Release

Original game debuted on PS1 in 1999

Sony revealed on Tuesday during its State of Play livestream that CAPCOM 's 1999 survival horror action game Dino Crisis will be available to play on the PlayStation Network for PlayStation Plus members in the future (shown in video below starting at around 41:26).

Image via State of Play livestream

CAPCOM published the first Dino Crisis game for the PlayStation in 1999. The original team behind the Resident Evil series also developed the Dino Crisis series. The franchise also includes the games Dino Crisis 2 , Dino Stalker , Dino Crisis: Dungeon in Chaos , and Dino Crisis 3 .

Sony also announced that Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain will be available to play in the future.