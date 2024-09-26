The Rising of the Shield Hero Series Gets Picross Game for Switch

PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero launches digitally on October 3

Jupiter announced on Thursday that The Rising of The Shield Hero is getting a new picture crossword puzzle game for Nintendo Switch titled PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero , slated for digital release on October 3. The company streamed a trailer:

The modes are adapted from the Picross S series, and they include 166 puzzles each for Picross and Mega Picross, four for Clip Picross, and over 40 piece puzzles each. The completed puzzles will depict characters and scenes from the series.

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired. The third season followed last October.

The anime is getting a fourth season.

One Peace Books is releasing Yusagi Aneko 's original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English.

Source: Jupiter's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.