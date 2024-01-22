The Rising of the Shield Hero Anime Gets 4th Season

Main cast, director offer messages of congratulations

Kadokawa announced on Monday that production on the fourth season of The Rising of The Shield Hero anime has been green-lit.

© AnekoYusagi_Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S4 Project

The announcement did not specify the returning cast and staff members, but director Hitoshi Haga and cast members Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi Iwatani), Asami Seto (Raphtalia), Rina Hidaka (Filo), Natsuko Hara (Rishia), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Ren Amaki), Makoto Takahashi (Motoyasu Kitamura), Yoshitaka Yamaya (Itsuki Kawasumi), Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Myne), Ami Koshimizu (Nadia), Kōhei Amasaki (Fohl), Konomi Kohara (Atla) and Maria Naganawa (S'yne) gave messages in celebration of the news.

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired. The third season followed last October.

One Peace Books is releasing Yusagi Aneko 's original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.