Koei Tecmo Reveals Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian Game for PS5, PS4, Switch, Steam in 2025

Single-player alchemy RPG confirmed for English release

Koei Tecmo revealed during a livestream at Tokyo Game Show 2024 on Friday that it is developing the Kurenai no Renkinjutsushi to Shiro no Shugosha: Resleriana no Atelier game in the Atelier franchise, and will release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in 2025.

Update: Koei Tecmo Europe and Koei Tecmo America confirmed the game for English release in 2025 under the title Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian .

The game is listed as a single-player alchemy RPG and a "completely offline" title. Koei Tecmo Europe confirmed the game will feature new protagonists and an original story.

The Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator ( Atelier Resleriana: Wasurerareta Renkinjutsu to Kyokuya no Kaihо̄sha ) game from Koei Tecmo , Gust , and Akatsuki Games released for iOS and Android in Japan in September 2023, and launched globally for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam on January 25.

The story follows fledgling alchemist Resna, her best friend and beastgirl knight Isana, self-proclaimed "handsome adventurer" Roman, and Resna's alchemy teacher Saskia. Resna aims to bring the forgotten art of alchemy to the world.

Takahiro ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Chained Soldier ) is in charge of the story and series composition. Series creator Shinichi Yoshiike is supervising. Umiu Geso ( Cardfight!! Vanguard , Fire Emblem Heroes ) and tokki are designing the characters.