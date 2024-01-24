Atelier Resleriana Mobile Game Reveals January 25 Global Release Date

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator launched in Japan on September 23

The official Twitter account for Koei Tecmo and Akatsuki Games Inc.'s Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator ( Atelier Resleriana: Wasurerareta Renkinjutsu to Kyokuya no Kaihо̄sha ) smartphone and PC game announced on Tuesday that the game's global release will be on January 25.

Image via Atelier Resleriana's English Twitter

Players who pre-register will receive 1,000 Lodestar Gems, the SSR Memoria "By the Cool Riverside," and the three-star unit "5-Star Pie Meister" Rorona upon the game's launch.

The game launched for Android and iOS devices in Japan on September 23. The Japaneseaccount for the game announced in late October the game would come to PC viain January 2024.

Fledgling alchemist Resna (voiced by Saho Shirasu ) is the game's first protagonist, aiming to bring the forgotten art of alchemy to the world. She journeys alongside her best friend and beastgirl knight Isana ( Minami Tanaka ), self-proclaimed "handsome adventurer" Roman ( Yūya Hirose ), and Resna's alchemy teacher Saskia ( Mamiko Noto ).

Valeria (voiced by Manami Numakura ) is the game's amnesiac second protagonist who awakened three years ago, knowing nothing except how to fight. She works as an adventurer with her partner Heidi ( Naomi Ōzora ), who is herself a runaway. Both live with merchant girl Flock ( Yūko Ōno ), who cleans up after their slovenly ways. Flock also keeps an eye out for former sailor turned drunkard Lanze ( Katsuyuki Konishi ).

Takahiro ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Chained Soldier ) is in charge of the story and series composition. Series creator Shinichi Yoshiike is supervising. Umiu Geso ( Cardfight!! Vanguard , Fire Emblem Heroes ) and tokki are designing the characters.

Games' Gust brand's launched for4,Switch, and PC viain North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019.

The game inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on July 1. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Koei Tecmo America released Gust's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game in January 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PlayStation 5. That sequel was set three years after the first game in the franchise.

The Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ) game was originally scheduled for release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Switch, and in the United States on the same platforms and on PC via Steam in February 2023. Gust and Koei Tecmo America delayed the game's release to March 2023.