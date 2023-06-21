Crunchyroll to Stream Atelier Ryza, Classroom for Heroes, Gene of AI

© コーエーテクモゲームス/「ライザのアトリエ」製作委員会

The Gene of AI

AI no Idenshi

My Tiny Senpai

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!!

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the summer anime titles, and. It also confirmed that it will streamseason 3, andseason 2. All of the titles will have English subtitles, while, andseason 2 will also have an English

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation will begin streaming on July 1. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Classroom For Heroes

will begin streaming on July 9. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

©山田胡瓜（秋田書店）／AIの遺電子製作委員会2023

The Gene of AI

will begin streaming on July 7. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

©藤近小梅／SQUARE ENIX・製作委員会がめがねを忘れた

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

will begin streaming on July 4. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

© 山田ヒツジ・講談社／デキる猫は今日も憂鬱製作委員会

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today

will begin streaming on July 7. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

My Tiny Senpai will begin streaming on July 1. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Crunchyroll will stream Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime special will premiere at Anime Expo on July 1 and also premiere in Japan on July 2, but Crunchyroll has not announced when it will begin streaming the special.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress season 3 on July 7. The stream will be available worldwide except in Japan, China, North Korea, and South Korea.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! season 2 on July 13. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding German-speaking Europe), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)