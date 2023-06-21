News
Crunchyroll to Stream Atelier Ryza, Classroom for Heroes, Gene of AI
posted on by Egan Loo
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation will begin streaming on July 1. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.Classroom For Heroes will begin streaming on July 9. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The Gene of AI will begin streaming on July 7. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses will begin streaming on July 4. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today will begin streaming on July 7. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
My Tiny Senpai will begin streaming on July 1. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.
Crunchyroll will stream Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime special will premiere at Anime Expo on July 1 and also premiere in Japan on July 2, but Crunchyroll has not announced when it will begin streaming the special.
Crunchyroll will begin streaming the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress season 3 on July 7. The stream will be available worldwide except in Japan, China, North Korea, and South Korea.
Crunchyroll will begin streaming The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! season 2 on July 13. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding German-speaking Europe), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)