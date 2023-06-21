×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll to Stream Atelier Ryza, Classroom for Heroes, Gene of AI

posted on by Egan Loo
Also: The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today, My Tiny Senpai

ryza_visual
© コーエーテクモゲームス/「ライザのアトリエ」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the summer anime titles Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation, Classroom For Heroes, The Gene of AI (AI no Idenshi), The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today, and My Tiny Senpai (Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanash or Story of a Small Senior in My Company). It also confirmed that it will stream Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-, Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress season 3, and The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! season 2. All of the titles will have English subtitles, while My Tiny Senpai, Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-, and The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! season 2 will also have an English dub.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout The Animation will begin streaming on July 1. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

A24762-203130339.1684725784
Classroom For Heroes will begin streaming on July 9. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

idenshi
©山田胡瓜（秋田書店）／AIの遺電子製作委員会2023
The Gene of AI will begin streaming on July 7. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

glasses-kv3
©藤近小梅／SQUARE ENIX・製作委員会がめがねを忘れた
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses will begin streaming on July 4. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

visual
© 山田ヒツジ・講談社／デキる猫は今日も憂鬱製作委員会
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today will begin streaming on July 7. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

My Tiny Senpai will begin streaming on July 1. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Crunchyroll will stream Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime special will premiere at Anime Expo on July 1 and also premiere in Japan on July 2, but Crunchyroll has not announced when it will begin streaming the special.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress season 3 on July 7. The stream will be available worldwide except in Japan, China, North Korea, and South Korea.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! season 2 on July 13. The stream will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding German-speaking Europe), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives