Fate/Strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- TV Anime Special Has World Premiere at Anime Expo on July 1

The official website ofrevealed on Saturday that the television anime special of'sspinoff storywill have its Englishworld premiere atin Los Angeles on July 1 at 7:00 p.m. PDT in Main Events, presented by. The anime's directorsandwill also have special appearances during the world premiere in Los Angeles. (Editor's note: the Japanese website for the anime states thepremiere screening is at 5:00 p.m. PDT instead of 7:00 p.m. PDT.)

The anime will then premiere in Japan on July 2 at 7:00 p.m. JST on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels.

The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- television anime special was first announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 in September. Its scheduled December 31 airing was delayed due to production issues. The special is planned to have simultaneous releases with English subtitles and dubbing overseen by Aniplex of America .

The previously announced Japanese and English cast members are:

Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are directing the special at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) wrote the script. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is serving as chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

Composer Hiroyuki Sawano 's vocal project SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]: Laco is contributing the theme song "FAKEit."

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth light novel volume in February. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.