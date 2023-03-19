Atelier Ryza RPG Gets TV Anime This Summer

The live-streamed "Atelier 25th Anniversary Progam #5" announced on Sunday that Koei Tecmo Games' Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega) role-playing game is inspiring a television anime this summer.

Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega Animation features the returning main cast from the game. Ema Yuzuriha is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yashichiro Takahashi ( Shakugan no Shana ) is returning from the game to oversee the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Bakuman. , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Kazuki Yanagawa is returning from the game to compose the music.

Koei Tecmo Games' Gust brand launched Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019. Koei Tecmo America released Gust's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in January 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PS5. That sequel was set three years after the first game in the franchise . The two games combined have over 1.6 million units shipped worldwide.

The Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ) game was originally scheduled for release in Japan for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on February 22, and in the United States on the same platforms and on PC via Steam on February 24. Gust and Koei Tecmo America delayed the game's PS4, PS5, and Switch release to March 23 (March 24 in the West) and the game's release on PC via Steam to March 24.



Source: "Atelier 25th Anniversary Progam #5" via Hachima Kikō