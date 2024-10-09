Bakeru Game Gets Release in West in February

Game released digitally in English on September 3

Image courtesy of Spike Chunsoft

Spike Chunsoft announced on Tuesday that it will release a physical edition of Good-Feel's "Japan-esque wild action" game BAKERU in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch on February 25.

The game launched in the West digitally for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on September 3. A demo for the game is available for Switch.

The companies describes the 3D action game:

Disaster strikes Japan. It all started when Bakeru the Tanuki met Sun from the Issun clan on a stormy night. He gets caught up in a scourge that shakes the entire country. Bakeru hears that Oracle Saitaro and his Festival Troops are using a bizarre festival to take over Japan. He vows to go on a journey with Sun to bring peace back to Japan. To free Japan from the grip of evil spirits, Bakeru's adventure to 47 Japanese prefectures begins.

The game originally launched for Switch in Japan last November.

Good-Feel previously developed Princess Peach: Showtime! and Yoshi's Crafted World , among other titles.



Source: Press release