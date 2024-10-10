Mario & Luigi: Brothership Game's Overview Trailer Previews Characters, Story, Exploration, Battles

RPG launches for Switch on November 7

Nintendo began streaming on Thursday an overview trailer Mario & Luigi: Brothership , a new game in the Mario & Luigi RPG series. The video previews characters, story, the ship Shipshape Island, other islands, Bros. Moves, Luigi logic, and Bros. Attacks.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 7.

There have been five games in the Mario & Luigi RPG series. The first game Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga debuted in 2003 for Game Boy Advance. Other games include Partners in Time , Bowser's Inside Story , Dream Team , and Paper Jam .

AlphaDream, the original developer for the series, filed for bankruptcy in 2019.