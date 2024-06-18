News
Nintendo Announces New Mario & Luigi: Brothership Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Switch game launches on November 7
Nintendo announced on Tuesday during its Nintendo Direct livestream a new entry in the Mario & Luigi RPG series titled Mario & Luigi: Brothership. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 7.
There have been five games in the Mario & Luigi RPG series. The first game Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga debuted in 2003 for Game Boy Advance. Other games include Partners in Time, Bowser's Inside Story, Dream Team, and Paper Jam.
AlphaDream, the original developer for the series, filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream