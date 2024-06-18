Nintendo Announces New Mario & Luigi: Brothership Game

Switch game launches on November 7

Nintendo announced on Tuesday during its Nintendo Direct livestream a new entry in the Mario & Luigi RPG series titled Mario & Luigi: Brothership . The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 7.

There have been five games in the Mario & Luigi RPG series. The first game Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga debuted in 2003 for Game Boy Advance. Other games include Partners in Time , Bowser's Inside Story , Dream Team , and Paper Jam .

AlphaDream, the original developer for the series, filed for bankruptcy in 2019.