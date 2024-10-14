GoHands' Momentary Lily Anime Streams New Character Video

Anime to premiere next January

The staff for GoHands ' original anime Momentary Lily streamed a new promotional video to introduce the characters on Tuesday.

The main cast members are:

The main staff members (some of whom were revealed by Anime Expo ) are:

The anime will premiere on television in January 2025.

The visual above teases: "Our daily life is always fun."

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had a TV series sequel, several anime films, and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

GoHands , Frontier Works , and Kadokawa 's original television anime series Hand Shakers premiered in January 2017, and had a stage play adaptation in 2018.

Frontier Works and GoHands ' original anime project W'z premiered in January 2019, and also inspired a stage play adaptation in April 2019.

The studio has also animated the The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime.

