GoHands' Momentary Lily Anime Streams New Character Video
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for GoHands' original anime Momentary Lily streamed a new promotional video to introduce the characters on Tuesday.
The main cast members are:
- Natsuko Abe as Yuri Kawazu
- Tsugumi Sakuragi as Erika Kōdaiji
- Shion Wakayama as Hinageshi Usuzumi
- Manatsu Murakami as Renge Kasumi
- Misaki Kuno as Sazanka Yoshino
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ayame Sakuya
The main staff members (some of whom were revealed by Anime Expo) are:
- Chief Director/Character Design: Shingo Suzuki
- Concept Designer: Takahiro Kishida
- Directors: Susumu Kudo, Katsumasa Yokomine (The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today)
- Scripts: Tamazō Yanagi
- Mecha Design: Hiroshi Okubo
- Chief Animation Directors: Keiji Tani, Makoto Furuta
- Main Animators: Takayuki Uchida, Hiroshi Okubo
- Sound Production: Glovision
- Sound Directors: Enji Nakajima, Hisashi Muramatsu
- Music Production: FABTONE
- Music: Ryosuke Kojima
- Music Producer: Tomoyuki Jufuku
- Opening Theme Song: "Oishii Survivor" (Tasty Survivor) by Hanabie.
- Original Concept, Original Story, Animation Production: GoHands
- Presented by Momentary Lily Production Committee
The anime will premiere on television in January 2025.
The visual above teases: "Our daily life is always fun."
GoRA and GoHands' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had a TV series sequel, several anime films, and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.
GoHands, Frontier Works, and Kadokawa's original television anime series Hand Shakers premiered in January 2017, and had a stage play adaptation in 2018.
Frontier Works and GoHands' original anime project W'z premiered in January 2019, and also inspired a stage play adaptation in April 2019.
The studio has also animated the The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime.
Sources: Shochiku's anime YouTube channel, Comic Natalie