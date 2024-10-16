News
Seven Seas Licenses IDOL x IDOL STORY!, 10 Things I Want to Do Before I Turn 40, Virgin Marriage: A Maiden Voyage into Passion's Embrace, 4 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: IDOL x IDOL STORY!
Creator(s): Shōtarō Tokunō
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Meet Mimi, a college grad working part-time at a convenience store. Once an aspiring idol, she abandoned her dream when her group failed to make it big. Enter Ibuki, a rising star inspired by Mimi's past. Their unexpected encounters reignite Mimi's passion for the spotlight. Together, they decide to audition for a high-stakes idol competition show. Can they achieve their dreams and forge an unbreakable bond, or will the intense rivalry tear them apart?
Title: 10 Things I Want to Do Before I Turn 40
Creator(s): MAMITA
Release Date: May 2025 (single volume, Seven Seas BL Label imprint)
Summary:
In this sweet Boys' Love manga, a man's birthday bucket list could lead him to a brand-new love.
Suzume Tōjō is just three months away from turning forty and realizes there's so much he hasn't done with his life! So, he makes a plan: create a private list of things he's always wanted to do and check them off before turning the big four-oh. It's a rather simple list, filled with goals that should be easy to accomplish, like a takoyaki party, enjoying a parfait out in a café, and spending his birthday with a lover. Except, that last one comes with a major problem—Tōjō hasn't had a lover in ten years! But when Keishi Tanaka, Tōjō's handsome junior at the company, discovers the secret list, he's determined to help Tōjō check off every single item—starting with the “lover” part!
A fun, sexy BL romp between an assertive junior colleague and a senior past his prime!
Title: Natsume Wants to be Trained
Creator(s): MAMITA
Release Date: May 2025 (single volume, Seven Seas BL Label imprint)
Summary:
In this Boys' Love manga, one man's desire to become better in bed leads him to an escort with quite the surprise!
Natsume has a problem that's keeping him single and alone: He's lousy in bed! Frustrated by his inability to keep a lover, he comes up with a plan--become a master of sex and shove his newfound bedroom prowess right in his ex's face! The first step? Hiring a male escort to help him improve his skills. But when the escort, Kou, arrives at his home, Natsume is stunned to find that this man is no stranger. In fact, he's Natsume's own housekeeper!
Title: Virgin Marriage: A Maiden Voyage into Passion's Embrace
Creator(s): Chizu Aoi, Kiichi Kojima
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
Kurumi and Keiichirou have been married for a full year, but have yet to actually consummate the relationship! Though matched through an arranged marriage, the two share common interests and enter into a lovely relationship. But both are completely inexperienced when it comes to having more intimate relations, and can't even bring the subject up without becoming completely flustered. Can they muster up the courage to share their desires, or will it all become a pent-up mess?
Title: Tokyo Revengers: Brilliant Full Color Edition
Creator(s): Ken Wakui
Release Date: July 2025 (omnibus volumes 1-2)
Summary:
Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him twelve years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell--the same gang that's responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things get complicated when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child into the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?
Title: Tokyo Revengers Series Guide: REMEMBER YOU!
Creator(s): Ken Wakui
Release Date: April 2025
Summary:
Written as a celebration of all things Tokyo Revengers, this is the ultimate series guidebook for fans who want to know everything about everyone in the world of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Packed with art, character profiles, and brand-new bonus episodes about all seven of Toman's founders, it also includes special extras like original location designs direct from Wakui-sensei's notes. Fans won't want to miss this collection, comprising material from three separate books previously only available in Japan!
Title: Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation
audiobook
Creator(s): Rifujin na Magonote, Shirotaka
Narrator: Cliff Kurt
Release Date: November 21 (volume 1)
Summary:
Rudeus Greyrat has finally emerged victorious from the showdown at Biheiril Kingdom. With his hard-fought battle over, he can finally rest easy and put his adventuring days behind him. Yeah right! The epic fight may be done, but the story of the Jobless Reincarnation cast is far from over. There's still Norn's wedding, Lucie's first day at school, hunting down marriage partners for Dohga and Isolde, and then…is that Ghislaine?! Get ready for a bounty of antics and action from the Mushoku Tensei universe as the story continues!
Source: Press release