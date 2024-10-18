Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds Isekai Executioner: The Serial Killer in Another World, Suzuki Sensei Manga

2 manga added for week of October 18 new releases

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday two new manga releases for the week of October 18 for its new e-bookstore service " emaqi ."

Isekai Executioner: The Serial Killer in Another World

In this suspenseful isekai, a serial killer who is tormented by uncontrollable murderous urges finally faces justice when he is put to death for his crimes. But his relief is short-lived, after the killer is reborn in another world! His deadly skills are put to work serving a higher purpose in this new existence after a goddess sends the killer off to eliminate 12 other reborn souls. Not everyone who gets a second chance is a good person in this excitingly fresh twist on the isekai genre!

adds writerand artist Hiro's) manga and describes the story:

The manga launched on Shonengahosha 's Young King Lambda online magazine in June 2022. Shonengahosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in Japan on June 6.

Writer Homura Kawamoto and Hiro launched a spinoff manga titled Serial Killer: Isekai ni Oritatsu - Isekai Battle Royale (Serial Killer: Disembarking in Another World - Other World Battle Royale) in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine on August 9.



“The more Mr. Suzuki struggles, the more excited we become," says Hisashi Eguchi. Suzuki Sensei is a critically acclaimed work that has garnered rave reviews in newspapers and magazines since it first published in 2005. The story presents a fresh take on the teacher archetype—one who tackles minor issues and major trials with unwavering dedication. It's a beloved manga classic that won a recommendation from the Japan Media Arts Festival Committee in 2006. Mr. Suzuki's nervous sweat and loop tie are true symbols of his sincerity!

also adds'smanga, and describes its story:

Taketomi's manga launched in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2005, and the 11-volume series ended in January 2011. The manga won an Excellence Prize in the 11th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2007.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2011, and a live-action film in 2012.

Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The " emaqi " platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company's partnership with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ allows readers to read newly translated stories in English several times a week, for free. Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga. MANGA Plus had also announced its new program to release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app next year.

Source: E-mail correspondence