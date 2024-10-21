11th Shimajirō Anime Film Opens Next March

Benesse Corporation announced on Tuesdayt hat its Shimajirō franchise will release its 11th anime film, Eiga Shimajirō Shimajirō to Yūki no Uta (Shimajirō the Movie: Shimajirō and the Song of Courage), in March 2025.

©Benesse Corporation 1988-2024／しまじろう ©上海合源文化传媒有限公司

Tomohiro Kawamura returns from Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune and Eiga Shimajirō Miracle-jima no Nanairo Carnation to direct the new film. Masafumi Sugiura also returns from the same films to pen the new film's script alongside Brazily Ann Yamada . TOHO NEXT is distributing the film.

The cast includes Omi Minami , Miki Takahashi , Takumi Yamazaki , Masami Suzuki , Kikuko Inoue , Chafurin, and Minoru Inaba .

The story centers on Miley, a young white tiger who is offered the lead role of Captain Hat by an acting troupe. Miley has no confidence in herself, so Shimajirō comes up with a plan to encourage her. Suddenly, they are sucked into a magical bag, and must embark on an adventure in the world within the bag.

Eiga Shimajirō Miracle-jima no Nanairo Carnation (Shimajirō the Movie: The Rainbow Carnation of Miracle Island), the franchise 's 10th film, opened in Japan on March 8.

The original Shima Shima Tora no Shimajirou television anime aired in Japan from 1993 to 2008. The sequel Hakken Taiken Daisuki! Shimajirō aired from 2008 to 2010 and continued under the new title Shimajirō Hesoka from April 2010 to March 2012. The Shimajirō no Wow! anime and variety series premiered in 2012, and was nominated in the Animation category of the International Emmy Kids Awards in October 2015. Eiga Shimajirō: Mahō no Shima no Daibōken (Shimajirō the Movie: Great Adventure on Magic Island), the franchise 's first full-length, all-animation film, opened in Japan in March 2018.