10th Shimajirō Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Cast, May J.'s Theme Song, March 8 Opening

The official website for Eiga Shimajirō Miracle-jima no Nanairo Carnation (Shimajirō the Movie: The Rainbow Carnation of Miracle Island), the 10th film in Benesse Corporation 's Shimajirō anime franchise , began streaming a trailer on Thursday. The trailer announces the film's cast and March 8 opening date, and it also reveals and previews the film's theme song "Maarui Kimochi feat. May J. " (Round Feeling) by May J.

Natsumi Fujiwara will voice the film's central character Miller. Shōya Kimata from boy band JO1 joins the cast as King Bocchi, the leader of the robots in Miracle Island.

Image via Eiga Shimajirō Miracle-jima no Nanairo Carnation website © Benesse Corporation 1988－2024／しまじろう, 上海合源文化传媒有限公司

The film's story begins when Miller, a boy from Miracle Island who has special powers, meets Shimajirō. He says that his island's rainbow carnations, which are said to grant wishes if you give them to someone special to you, have been taken by an evil magician. Shimajirō, Miller, and the others go on a journey to take back the carnations.

Shimajirō to Kirakira Ōkoku no Ōji-sama (Shimajirō and the Prince of the Glitter Kingdom) CG anime film, the ninth movie in the franchise , opened in March 2022.

Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship), the franchise 's eighth film, opened in March 2021. The film was the franchise 's first 3D CG anime film.

The original Shima Shima Tora no Shimajirou television anime aired in Japan from 1993 to 2008. The sequel Hakken Taiken Daisuki! Shimajirō aired from 2008 to 2010 and continued under the new title Shimajirō Hesoka from April 2010 to March 2012. The Shimajirō no Wow! anime and variety series premiered in 2012, and was nominated in the Animation category of the International Emmy Kids Awards in October 2015. Eiga Shimajirō: Mahō no Shima no Daibōken (Shimajirō the Movie: Great Adventure on Magic Island), the franchise 's first full-length, all-animation film, opened in Japan in March 2018. Another film opened in March 2019.