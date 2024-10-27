Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! Anime Film Reveals More Returning Cast, Theme Song, Teaser Video, January 24 Premiere

The official website for the Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu Eternal Love! ( Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! ) anime film revealed on Sunday more returning cast, a teaser video, the main visual, and the film's January 24 premiere. The teaser video reveals and previews the film's theme song "Eikyū Fuhen ☆LOVE IS LIFE☆" (Forever Unchanging ☆LOVE IS LIFE☆) by the Binan Kōkō ALL STARS, consisting of the film's cast members.

The returning cast and characters from the Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! 2018 anime series are (image above from top left to bottom right):

Additional returning cast from the Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! anime are Hikaru Midorikawa as Ata Ibusuki, Kōsuke Toriumi as Taiju Unazuki, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Maasa Shirahone.

The film's staff also revealed on September 27 three returning cast and characters from other Cute High Earth Defense Club anime series:

The film will tell a story after what has happened in the franchise so far, featuring new cuts.

Kurari Umadani is again credited for the original work. Shinji Takamatsu is returning to direct the anime at Studio Comet . Michiko Yokote is again returning to write the scripts, and Chizuru Miyawaki is again in charge of the original character designs. Tomoko Miyakawa is returning to adapt those designs for animation. yamazo is again composing the music.

Previously announced returning cast members are:

The first Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! television anime season premiered in Japan in January 2015. Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Viewster streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Ponycan USA released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo packs.

The second television anime, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! , premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

An original video anime project titled Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! opened in theaters in August 2017. Crunchyroll began streaming the OVA in November 2017. The OVA had been billed as the "series concluding chapter."

The Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! anime series premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sources: Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! anime film's website, Comic Natalie