Masayasu Fukushima Launches New Series with Kujira (Updated)

Fuyajō Tensei debuts on December 26

The 25th issue of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine revealed on Monday that Kujira ( Otoshi Otosare Oshi Osare ) and Masayasu Fukushima ( Maō ga Zutto Miteiru ) will launch a new series Fuyajō Tensei ~Kinyokushiteta Saikyō Yuusha desu ga Sei Naru Skill de Etsuraku no Miyako wo Musō-shimasu~ (Nightless City Reincarnation: The Strongest Hero is Abstinent, But Will Dominate the Pleasure Capital with Spiritual Skills) in the magazine's next issue on December 26.

Kujira, not to be confused with the Changes of Heart manga creator of the same name, launched the Otoshi Otosare Oshi Osare manga in February 2023, and ended it on May 2 earlier this year.

Fukushima and Hiroshi Noda ended the Maō ga Zutto Miteiru (The Demon Lord is Always Watching) manga in October 2023. Noda and Fukushima launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in February 2022.

Update: Corrected which Kujira manga creator the article is referring to. The article previously referred to the Changes of Heart creator. Thanks lys, tsog, and kpossibles.