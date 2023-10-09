Hiroshi Noda, Masayasu Fukushima's Maō ga Zutto Miteiru Manga Ends

Manga about demon lord cheering on hero attempting to defeat him launched in February 2022

© Hiroshi Noda, Masayasu Fukushima, Shogakukan

Maō ga Zutto Miteiru

This year's 45th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter ofand Masayasu Fukushima's(The Demon Lord is Always Watching) manga on Tuesday. The manga's fifth and final compiled book volume will ship on November 10.

The issue also announced it will publish the final chapter of Takaharu Seike's Mushoku no Gakkō: Shokugyō Kunrenkō de no 200-Nikkan manga in the 47th issue on October 23. Additionally, author Masaru Miyazaki and artist Osamu Uoto 's Ganbaryonkaa Masako-chan will end in the magazine's 46th issue on October 16.

Maō ga Zutto Miteiru centers on Reynolds, the demon lord, who is finding that he isn't all that suited for the demon lord gig. But one day, he finds his reason to live: cheering on the hero Eri, whose goal is to defeat the demon lord. Noda and Fukushima launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in February 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth volume on July 12.

Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu launched the Love After World Domination ( Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ) manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019. The manga ended in November 2022. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume in December 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it released the sixth volume on April 25. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Noda and Wakamatsu also launched the No Longer Allowed In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth volume on June 12. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and released the third volume on July 11. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere in 2024.