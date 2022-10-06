Hiroshi Noda, Takahiro Wakamatsu's Love After World Domination Manga Ends

Manga launched in 2019, inspired TV anime in spring 2022

The November issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Love After World Domination ( Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ) manga will end with its next chapter on November 5.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in October 2021 digitally in English, and it describes the story:

There are two sides to every coin...light vs. dark, good vs. evil, love vs. hate. Sometimes the line between the two grows thin...and it's so, so easy to cross. So it's no surprise that Fudo Aikawa, A.K.A. Red Gelato of the Gelato Five and hero to all people, just may have happened to fall for the villainess and member of the shadow organization Gekko, Desumi Magahara! But when opposites like these attract, there's more than a few obstacles to their love...! What's a pair like this to do?

Noda and Wakamatsu ( Ningyohime no Gomen ne Gohan ) launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 15. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume digitally in English on June 7.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan on April 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.