No Longer Allowed In Another World TV Anime's Teaser Reveals 2024 Premiere

Teaser visual also unveiled for anime aboutbeing taken to another world

Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser trailer and teaser visual for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's No Longer Allowed In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga on Tuesday. The teaser reveals that the anime will premiere in 2024.

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

© Hiroshi Noda, Takahiro Wakamatsu, Shogakukan, Seven Seas Entertainment

A second life in another world with cute girls by your side and video gamey powers--sounds like a dream, right? Not so for a certain melancholy author, who would quite literally rather drop dead. Honestly, all the fantastical adventure is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Will our terminally depressed hero find a new lease on life in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy?

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Love After World Domination manga duo Noda and Wakamatsu launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Shogakukan released the manga's eighth volume in November 2022, and will release the ninth volume on June 12. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's second volume on April 11, and will release the third volume on July 11.

Love After World Domination inspired a TV anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub . Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.