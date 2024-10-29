Him, the Smile & bloom Game Gets Western Release in 2025

Switch, PC visual novel focuses on relationships with 4 couples

PQube announced on Tuesday that visual novel game Him, the Smile & bloom will come to the West digitally for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the first quarter of 2025. The game will also get a physical release for Switch. The trailer previews the theme song "Lady Flower" by mao.

The company describes the game:

Step into a world of romance and flowers in this refreshingly mature otome that charts the relationships of four couples, all connected by a special, a local flower shop. ' Him, the Smile & bloom ' is a unique exploration of the flourishing relationship between two adults and the highs and lows of their budding romance in a modern world. From the initial spark of attraction to the struggles of maintaining a relationship and navigating life's choppy waters - Him, the Smile & bloom , deftly weaves heart-warming - and heart-breaking - narrative threads for an genuinely distinct and memorable otome experience!

The game features four romantic pairings with three unique endings each.

The voice cast includes:

Yat provides art for the game, with chibi character designs by Zozo Hoshikura. Natsumi Arai directs the game. Yuzuko Asai and Uta Amemiya are the scenario writers.

The game was originally released in Japan on August 8.