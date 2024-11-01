Dragon Ball Daima, DAN DA DAN, Ranma 1/2 Anime Rank on Netflix Weekly Global Non-English TV Shows List

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Daima

DAN DA DAN

Ranma 1/2

revealed on Tuesday that the, and newanime have ranked in the global top 10 for Non-English TV shows for the week of October 21-27.ranked at #2 with 3.2 million views across 3 million cumulative hours watched,ranked at #3 with 3.1 million views over the course of 5.1 million cumulative hours watched, andranked at #6 with 1.4 million views over the course of 2.1 million hours watched.

Netflix noted that DAN DA DAN ranked in the top 10 in TV in 33 countries on Netflix , including at #1 in Japan. Dragon Ball Daima ranked in the top 10 in 42 countries, including at #1 in Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Ranma 1/2 ranked in the top 10 in 12 countries on Netflix .

The Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance animated project ranked #7 on Netflix 's global top 10 TV ranking for English titles during the week of October 14-20.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.

DAN DA DAN premiered in Japan on October 3 on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide starting on October 3 at 25:00 JST (effectively, October 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST), and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. GKIDS has acquired the theatrical, videogram, and digital transactional rights.

The new Ranma 1/2 anime premiered nationwide in Japan on October 5 on the NTC channel at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime exclusively streams on Netflix after its broadcast.

Source: Netflix via CBR