Crunchyroll to Stream Dandadan TV Anime

Crunchyroll announced today it will simulcast the television anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu 's Dandadan "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga as it airs in Japan in October.

The company describes the story:

To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!?

The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!