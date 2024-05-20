Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki Film Reveals 3 Guest Voice Actors

The official website of Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki ( Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's 31st 2D animated film, revealed on Monday that actor and singer Takumi Kitamura , and comedy duo Ozwald are cast in the film as guest voice actors.

Takumi Kitamura as Billy, a biology researcher who loves dinosaurs and works with the Kasukabe Defense Squad

Image via Comic Natalie © 臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2024

Left: Ozwald's Yū Hatanaka as Chū, a staff member of the Dino Island theme park

Right: Ozwald's Shunsuke Itō as Ammoner Itō, operation and system administrator of the Dino Island theme park

Image via Comic Natalie © 臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2024

The film will premiere in Japan on August 9.

The film will follow the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe Defense Squad.

Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Duel Masters TV anime) is directing the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, wrote the screenplay.

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie , the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3D CG anime film, opened on August 4. The film is the highest-earning anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise .

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th 2D animated film, opened in Japan in April 2022.