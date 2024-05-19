Yen Press to Hire Marketing & Publicity Manager

Image courtesy of Yen Press

has announced that it is looking to hire a Marketing & Publicity Manager.

The full-time position is hybrid-remote, and will pay US$65,000 to US$75,000 per year. Skills required include four to five years of marketing and publicity experience in the publishing industry, experience pitching to media and press, and experience in managing social media accounts in a professional setting, among other skills.

Duties and responsibilities will include managing Yen Press ' marketing team members, managing marketing spending, social media planning and oversight, convention appearance planning, and more.

The full job details and application information are available on the Indeed website. Applications must include a resume and cover letter.

The job will require employees to commute to New York, NY or a plan to relocate before starting.

Sources: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.