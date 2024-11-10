Salaryman Yamazaki Shigeru Manga Gets Short Anime on TikTok

IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio are producing a short anime adaptation of Hikaru Tanaka's Salaryman Yamazaki Shigeru manga which debuted on TikTok on Monday. Yūma Uchida and Tomokazu Sugita voice Shigeru and his boss, respectively, with new episodes streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The manga centers on the strange everyday lives of the eccentric office worker Shigeru and his magnanimous boss. In the first anime episode, "Singapore," Shigeru and his boss try to figure out what a mysterious lever does.

The anime will also play on the in-train displays on Tokyu train lines beginning on November 18.

Tanaka launched the manga on Twitter (now known as X) in 2013. The manga became viral in Japan, and Pony Canyon and later Kodansha compiled and published the manga in book volumes starting in 2014.

Junichi Yamamoto ( Haigakura , Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion , Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio , and artists Kawasin, Keizō Abe, and Ryūsuke Mutō are producing the animation. Tokifude (Gataket) is credited for 2D works. Hiroki Nozaki and Airi Kobayashi are in charge of sound effects. Keiji Inai is composing the music. RD is credited for sound production.