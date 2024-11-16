Koei Tecmo Announces Three Kingdoms HEROES Game for Apple Arcade

'Turn-based battle board game' will launch for Apple Arcade on January 9

Koei Tecmo announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Thursday that the Three Kingdoms HEROES game will launch on the Apple Arcade platform on January 9.

The game features voiced generals across the Romance of the Three Kingdoms franchise in a "turn-based battle board game."

The company describes the game:

Drawing inspiration from timeless classics like Shogi and Chess, Three Kingdoms HEROES combines turn-based combat with unique unit movements. In place of numerical stats, units boast unique "Stratagems" or "Skills," reminiscent of the generals in Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Experience a simple yet intricate gameplay through the combination of these two mechanics!

In single-player mode, players can face off against the "GYARU" AI, which is configured specifically for the game with multiple difficulties. Players can also face off against other opponents worldwide in "seasonal matches" and "private matches."

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 REMAKE strategy game released on October 24 in English digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam . The game released on the same day in Europe and Japan. The original game first debuted for the PC in Japan back in 2001, followed by releases for the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable. The game was released in North America in 2003. Koei Tecmo also released an expanded edition of the game, Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit . The expansion is available in North America on Steam , but only with Japanese and Chinese language support.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV , the latest main game in the franchise, launched for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in North America in February 2020. Koei Tecmo Games released the game in Japan in January 2020. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch.

