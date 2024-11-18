8-Bit Big Band's Arrangement of Persona 5 Track Nominated for Grammy

"Last Surprise" battle theme nominated for "Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals"

The official website for the 2025 Grammy Awards announced on Friday that it has nominated 8-Bit Big Band's arrangement of Shoji Meguro 's "Last Surprise" battle theme music for the Persona 5 game for the category of "Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals" for its 65th awards ceremony. The other nominees in the category include:

"Alma" by säje featuring Regina Carter

"Always Come Back" by John Legend

"b i g f e e l i n g s" by Willow

"The Sound Of Silence" by Cody Fry featuring Sleeping at Last

8-Bit Big Band's arrangement of "Last Surprise" features in the band's fourth album Game Changer , which debuted in November 2023. The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay.

Ryuichi Sakamoto 's Opus album is also nominated for the "Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album" category.

The awards ceremony will be held on February 2, 2025.

Musician and composer Masanori Takumi won a Grammy for Best Global Music Album for his Sakura album at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony in February 2023.

Sources: The Grammy Awards' website, IGN (Ryan Dinsdale)