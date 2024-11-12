Ryuichi Sakamoto's Posthumous Opus Album Nominated for Grammy

Posthumous documentary film of same name, directed by his son Neo Sora, shows Sakamoto performing 20 compositions

Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej

by Ricky Kej Triveni by Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

by Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon Visions Of Sounds De Luxe by Chris Redding

by Chris Redding Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar

by Anoushka Shankar Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria

The official website for the 2025 Grammy Awards announced on Friday that it has nominated musician and composer'salbum for the category of "Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album" for its 65th awards ceremony.is also a posthumous documentary film of a live performance directed by his son Neo Sora. The other nominees in the category include:

The album launched on August 4.

The posthumous documentary film shows Sakamoto performing 20 compositions and debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023. Shot using three 4K cameras by cinematographer Bill Kirstein, Opus was filmed at the NHK Broadcast Center's 509 Studio in Japan. Sakamoto's manager and wife Norika Sora , Albert Tholen, aiko Masubuchi, and Eric Nyari serve as the film's producers. Jeremy Thomas serves as executive producer. Film Constellation is handling the film's international sales. According to IndieWire, Sakamoto issued a statement prior to his death, stating that the film was “conceived as a way to record my performances — while I was still able to perform — in a way that is worth preserving for the future.”

Sakamoto died in March 2023. He was 71 years old.

Sakamoto had been undergoing treatment since being diagnosed with rectal cancer in June 2020. Sakamoto was earlier diagnosed with mesopharyngeal carcinoma (throat cancer) in 2014, but was treated, and that cancer went into remission.

Sakamoto was born on January 17, 1952 in Tokyo. He graduated from the Tokyo University of the Arts and founded the pivotal electropop musical trio YMO (Yellow Magic Orchestra) with Haruomi Hosono and the late Yukihiro Takahashi in 1978. YMO 's pioneering technopop sound with synthesizers became popular not only in Japan, but also on overseas tours. Their hits include the signature song "Rydeen" and the 1981 albums BGM and Technodelic. Despite splitting up (which they described as "breaking formation") in 1983, they reunited (which they described as "being reborn") in 1993 and performed together from time to time.

On his own, Sakamoto composed the soundtrack for Nagisa Ōshima's Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence film, which won the 1984 BAFTA and Mainichi Film Awards for best film music. He then won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and the Grammy Award for The Last Emperor film in 1988. Sakamoto composed the soundtracks of The Wings of Honneamise , the Appleseed anime movies, Le Chevalier D'Eon , and Sayonara, Tyranno . Most recently, he contributed the theme song for the Exception anime, and his "I-ke-na-i Rouge Magic" song appeared in the new Urusei Yatsura anime.

He received the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from France's Ministry of Culture in 2009, and served as a judge in the 2013 Venice Film Festival.

Outside music, he spent many years contributing to the anti-nuclear movement and supporting areas affected by disasters. His anti-war beliefs led him to oppose attempts to amend Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution. His father was the late Kazuki Sakamoto , the editor for such well-known authors as Yukio Mishima and Hiroshi Noma. He was married to singer-songwriter Akiko Yano from 1982 to 2006, and his children include the singer Miu Sakamoto .

Musician and composer Masanori Takumi won a Grammy for Best Global Music Album for his Sakura album at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony in February 2023.

