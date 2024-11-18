Patora Fuyuhara's In Another World With My Smartphone Novel Ends

635th, 636th final chapters published on Shōsetsuka ni Narō on Monday

Writer Patora Fuyuhara posted the final two chapters and a "prologue" of their In Another World With My Smartphone ( Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. ) novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website on Monday. Fuyuhara also posted on their X/Twitter account about the novel series' final chapters, and thanked all the readers for the support for over 10 years. Fuyuhara added that the series' print edition might end with volume 33.

Fuyuhara launched the series in 2013 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and Hobby Japan 's Novels label is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Eiji Usatsuka .

J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

After a freak accident involving some lightning winds up zapping him dead, 15-year-old Mochizuki Touya wakes up to find himself face-to-face with God. “I am afraid to say that I have made a bit of a blunder...” laments the old coot. But all is not lost! God says that he can reincarnate Touya into a world of fantasy, and as a bonus, he gets to bring his smartphone along with! So begins Touya's adventure in a new, anachronistic pseudo-medieval world. Friends! Laughs! Tears! Inexplicable Deus ex Machina! He sets off on a journey full of wonder as he absentmindedly travels from place to place, following whatever goal catches his fancy. The curtains lift on an epic tale of swords, sorcery, and smartphone apps!

Soto launched a manga adaptation in 2016, and Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 16th compiled book volume on December 25.

The first season of the novel series' anime adaptation premiered in July 2017 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The anime's second season premiered in Japan in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub.

Sources: Shōsetsuka ni Narō, Patora Fuyuhara 's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.