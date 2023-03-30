Crunchyroll to Stream In Another World with My Smartphone 2, Kizuna no Allele, OPUS.COLORs Anime

©冬原パトラ・ホビージャパン／異世界はスマートフォンとともに。2製作委員会

In Another World With My Smartphone 2

OPUS.COLORs

announced on Thursday that it will stream the, andanime for the spring 2023 anime season.

The company also removed Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 from its continuing simulcast list.

The second season of the television anime of Patora Fuyuhara 's In Another World With My Smartphone ( Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. ) light novel series will debut on April 3.

The new season will include a returning cast.

The second season will feature a new staff and animation studio. Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? , Love Hina ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is handling series composition. Chinatsu Kameyama ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Eiji Iwase ( No Game, No Life ) is the art director. Eiko Nishi ( Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is in charge of color design. Yutaka Kurosawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is the director of photography. Ayumi Yamagishi ( REAL-T ) is the editor. Kei Yoshikawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam AGE , Love of Kill ) and Kōhei Yamada are composing the music at Pony Canyon . Takumi Itō ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) is directing the sound.

The first season premiered in July 2017 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

©KA/Kizuna no Allele PJ ©Kizuna no Allele Partners

Kizuna no Allele

, the upcoming anime project for virtual YouTuber (VTuber), will premiere on April 3.

Isaribi Inc. describes the story:

This is a story about the bonds between girls.

Kizuna Ai appeared like a comet in the virtual world, becoming massively popular in the blink of an eye.

After five consecutive years of gracing the Lapin Doll—the highest honor of the Virtual Grid Awards—she disappeared as quickly as she came.

Several months have passed since then...

ADEN Academy is a school that speciaRizes in training new talent who will make their debut in the virtual world.

There, students each with their own hopes and dreams work hard every day.

"I wanna be a virtual artist just like AI!"

A young girl named Miracle enrolls in ADEN Academy with this conviction in her heart.

There, she'll meet all kinds of people and make wonderful new memories with them as they each pursue their dreams.

Are you ready? ――

Kenichiro Komaya is directing the anime at Wit Studio and Signal.MD , and Deko Akao is writing the scripts. Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita are the character designers, and both are also the chief animation directors alongside Mizuki Takahashi . Go Sakabe is composing the music.

The Kizuna Ai YouTube channel "A.I.Channel" first launched in 2016. Since then, she has become the world's most iconic virtual YouTuber and was on Newsweek Japan's list of "globally respected Japanese people." Her main channel has over 3 million subscribers, and her "A.I.Games" channel has over 1.51 million subscribers. She has since appeared in television programs and commercials, and performed as a musical artist.

©ひなた凛／Opus.COLORs製作委員会

The original television anime will premiere on theandchannels on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively, April 7 at midnight).

The anime centers on the relationship between an "artist" and a "grader," in an immersive field of digital art known as "perception art" that was developed only a decade ago. Kazuya Yamanashi is the son of a couple who are considered one of the founders of perception art, while Jun Tsuzuki is his friend. Both are childhood friends with Kyo Takise, who also has influential art parents, and is also a grader.

The anime reunites the staff members of the STARMYU anime series. Rin Hinata , the creator of STARMYU , is also credited as the creator for Opus Colors . Shunsuke Tada is once again directing the anime at Magic Capsule , with Sayaka Harada once again in charge of series composition. Asami Watanabe is designing the characters.

The anime will have separate staff for its "art part," which includes painter Yuka Ōmori for "thumbnails." Rinako Sanada , the costume designer for STARMYU , is credited for "plot." Creative circle OTOIRO , with members DECO*27 and akka, are credited for production. C-Station , the studio that animated STARMYU , is credited for animation production.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)