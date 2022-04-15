In Another World With My Smartphone Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season of anime based on light novel series premiered in 2017

The official website for the television anime of Patora Fuyuhara 's In Another World With My Smartphone ( Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni. ) light novel series announced on Friday that the anime is getting a second season. The website also posted an illustration from light novel illustrator Eiji Usatsuka to commemorate the announcement.

The first season premiered in July 2017 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Takeyuki Yanase ( Himegoto , Onsen Yōsei Hakone-chan ) directed the anime at Production Reed . Natsuko Takahashi ( My Love Story!! ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Toshihide Masudate ( Papillon Rose ), Masahiro Sekiguchi ( Rainbow Days chief animation director), and Miyako Nishida ( Rainbow Days ) were all credited as character designers and chief animation directors.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

After a freak accident involving some lightning winds up zapping him dead, 15-year-old Mochizuki Touya wakes up to find himself face-to-face with God. “I am afraid to say that I have made a bit of a blunder...” laments the old coot. But all is not lost! God says that he can reincarnate Touya into a world of fantasy, and as a bonus, he gets to bring his smartphone along with! So begins Touya's adventure in a new, anachronistic pseudo-medieval world. Friends! Laughs! Tears! Inexplicable Deus ex Machina! He sets off on a journey full of wonder as he absentmindedly travels from place to place, following whatever goal catches his fancy. The curtains lift on an epic tale of swords, sorcery, and smartphone apps!

Fuyuhara launched the In Another World With My Smartphone series in 2013 on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website, and Hobby Japan 's Novels label is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Eiji Usatsuka . Soto launched a manga adaptation in 2016, and Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.