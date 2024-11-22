Web3 Anime Brand Azuki Partners With Aniplex USA for Fate Franchise

Los Angeles-based Web3 anime-styled brand Azuki announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Aniplex of America to bring some of the Fate franchise to Anime.com. The company stated through the partnership, Anime.com will feature Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and "a digital collecting experience for Fate/strange Fake ."

Azuki had announced at Anime Expo in July that it had acquired the Anime.com domain. The company stated on Thursday that Anime.com is "a new digital platform for anime fans to engage and connect with other fans and their favorite IPs."

The first Fate -related event on Anime.com will be during the Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase in Los Angeles on Saturday. Those attending the event or watching the livestream on Aniplex of America 's YouTube channel will be able to collect limited-edition Fate/strange Fake digital stickers.

Chiru Labs ' Azuki is a brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture."

Azuki and Japanese advertising firm Dentsu are launching a new three-part anime anthology series titled Enter The Garden , which debuted on April 30 with its first part "The Waiting Man." The anime is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles on Azuki 's website and YouTube channel. The next two installments will premiere in the coming months. Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is the creative producer.

Source: Press release