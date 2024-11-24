Highspeed Étoile Anime Has New Anime Project in the Works

©HSE Project

A new anime project for Highspeed Étoile is in the works. The announcement was made at the anime's special event "Aim for 'Étoile'."

The original television anime debuted on April 5, and ended in its 12th episode on June 21. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime takes place in the near future, where the latest technology has made it so vehicles can travel at 500 km/h (about 310 mph) safely and securely. A next-generation race event called NEX Race is born, which changes the world of racing. NEX Racing features AI control support and a "Revolburst" mechanism.

A newcomer named Rin Rindo will make her debut in NEX Race, and will further revolutionize the sport. Rin once had a dream of becoming a ballet dancer, but had to give up on that dream due to an injury. Afterward she became a NEET and a gamer who lived in her grandmother's house. But one day she is suddenly thrown into the world of racing.

Keitaro Motonaga ( Date A Live first three seasons) directed the anime at Studio A-Cat . FirstCallMusic composed the music. Takamitsu Kōno ( She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man , Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) oversaw the series scripts, and Yasunori Ebina was the sound director.

Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid manga artist; original character designer for R-15 , Warlords of Sigrdrifa , and Weiß Survive ) is the original character designer for the show. King Amusement Creative Sonic Blade, Yostar , Good Smile Company , and Super Formula are among the companies supporting the anime. (Super Formula is a former racing series in Japan and it is collaborating on the project.)

The anime received a puzzle game for smartphones titled Highspeed Étoile Puzzle Racing! , which launched on July 9. The anime also received a visual novel for the Switch titled Highspeed Étoile Paddock Stories on November 21.