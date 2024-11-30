Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective Anime Reveals New Video, More Cast, January 1 TV Debut

The staff for Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective , the television anime of Mikito Chinen 's Ameku Takao no Suiri Karte ( Ameku Takao's Detective Karte or literally, Ameku Takao's Mystery Medical Record) novel series, revealed the show's new visual, January 1 television premiere, opening and ending theme song artists, promotional video, and 14 more cast members on Saturday.

Image courtesy of Sony Music Labels © 知念実希人・いとうのいぢ／ストレートエッジ・天久鷹央の推理カルテ製作委員会

The newly announced cast members includes:

Junichi Suwabe as Ryūya Naruse

as Ryūya Naruse Hiroaki Hirata as Kimiyasu Sakurai

as Kimiyasu Sakurai Miyuki Sawashiro as Junko Sumida

Other newly announced cast members in unspecified roles include Ryōta Takeuchi , Takahiro Sakurai , Miyu Tomita , Renka Iwamoto ( Nogizaka46 ), Akio Ōtsuka , Yui Ishikawa , Kikunosuke Toya , Shion Wakayama , Akira Ishida , Aya Hirano , and Haruka Aoki .

Aimer will perform the opening theme song "Scope," and Gospellers will perform the ending theme song "will be fine feat. Anly ."

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 1 at 24:00 (effectively January 2 at 12:00 a.m.) and will air the first two episodes at once. The series will air later on Chukyo TV , YTV , Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting , and Animax .

The anime will stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The cast includes:

Kazuya Iwata ( Yōjo Shachō R , 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Satoru Sugizawa ( Love After World Domination , Yōjo Shachō R , Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? ) is in charge of series composition, and is co-writing scripts alongside Yūko Kakihara . Yuka Takashina ( D.C.S.S. ~Da Capo Second Season~ , Dance with Devils , Ishura ) is designing the characters, with Tsutomu Miyazawa , Ryō Hirata , and Mikio credited as sub-character designers. fox capture plan is composing the music. Tomoyuki Harada , who was also credited for medical supervision for the Cells at Work! anime, is credited for medical supervision.

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

Source: Press release