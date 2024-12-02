Netflix Streams Live-Action JIN Series

Image via TBS © Jin, Motoka Murakami, Shueisha

is streaming both seasons of the live-action television series of's historical medical manga. The series is streaming in various countries including the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

The manga's protagonist Jin Minakata is a doctor from present-day Japan who finds himself sent back to Japan's Bakumatsu era, the period that spelled the end of the shoguns' rule over Japan.

Murakami's manga debuted in 2000 in Shueisha 's Super Jump magazine, and concluded its serialization in in 2010. The manga has been collected into 20 compiled book volumes. The manga received a Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2011.

Murakami opened a Patreon account in 2017 to fund an English translation of his historical medical manga JIN . Murakami posted the first two chapters for free, and additional chapters were uploaded weekly for patrons contributing US$5 per month or more.

The manga inspired two live-action television series, both broadcast on Japan's TBS network and starring Takao Osawa . The series also inspired a 2012 Korean live-action television adaptation, and which Crunchyroll streamed outside of Japan. The manga also received a stage play adaptation from the famous all-female Takarazuka Revue Company in 2012.

Source: Netflix via WTK