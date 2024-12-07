Noroi Kago: the Grudged Domain Horror Game's Early Access Available on January 23

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Toydium's indie horror game NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain (Japanese Title: Noroi Kago: Gegege no Yoru ), based on the anime of Shigeru Mizuki 's Ge Ge Ge no Kitaro manga, revealed in a new trailer on Saturday the game will enter early access on Steam on January 23.

Toei Animation describes the game:

NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain is a survival co-op horror game based around the theme of yokai. These are supernatural beings which stem from traditional Japanese folklore. The game allows for co-operative play for up to four players where the aim is to escape from an enclosed space in which yokai roam.

The Steam listing lists the game will release with interface and subtitles in nine languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Traditional Chinese, and Latin American Spanish.

PONOS and DeNA launched the Yuru~i Ge Ge Ge no Kitaro : Yōkai Dotabata Daisensō (Lax Gegege no Kitarō: Yōkai Slapstick Big Battle) smartphone game in Japan in 2018. The game ended its service in January 2023.

The franchise's latest film Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo ( The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe ) held a new screening in theaters in Japan starting on October 4. The film screened under the new title Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Shinsei-ban (True Birth Version). The new version has approximately 327 retaken cuts, as well as some redubbed lines. The new version is rated R15+. The original film opened in Japan in November 2023 with a PG12 rating.

Mizuki's manga, which began in 1959 under the name Hakaba Kitarō , has spawned seven television series (including one Hakaba Kitarō anime), several animated movies, and two live-action films. The stories center on an inhuman boy who straddles the line between the human and supernatural worlds.