Toei Animation Reveals Noroi Kago: the Grudged Domain Horor Game Based on Gegege no Kitarō Anime; to Launch in 2025

Toei Animation started streaming a teaser trailer to announce it and Toydium's indie horror game titled NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain (Japanese Title: Noroi Kago: Gegege no Yoru ), based on the anime of Shigeru Mizuki 's GeGeGe no Kitarō manga, on Thursday. The game is slated for release on PC via Steam in 2025.

English version

Japanese version

Toei Animation describes the game:

NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain is a survival co-op horror game based around the theme of yokai. These are supernatural beings which stem from traditional Japanese folklore. The game allows for co-operative play for up to four players where the aim is to escape from an enclosed space in which yokai roam.

PONOS and DeNA launched the Yuru~i GeGeGe no Kitarō : Yōkai Dotabata Daisensō (Lax Gegege no Kitarō: Yōkai Slapstick Big Battle) smartphone game in Japan in 2018. The game ended its service in January 2023.

The franchise 's latest film Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo ( The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe ) will get a new screening in theaters in Japan starting on October 4. The new screening will have the title Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Shinseiban (True Birth Version). The new version will have approximately 327 retaken cuts, as well as some redubbed lines. The new version will be rated R15+. The original film opened in Japan in November 2023 with a PG12 rating.

The film is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki died in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is the Akuma Kun anime that premiered on Netflix in November 2023.

The latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show ended its run in March 2020 after 97 episodes.

Mizuki's manga, which began in 1959 under the name Hakaba Kitarō , has spawned seven television series (including one Hakaba Kitarō anime), several animated movies, and two live-action films. The stories center on an inhuman boy who straddles the line between the human and supernatural worlds.