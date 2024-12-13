Naver Webtoon to Release Collection of Mobile Games Based on Its Flagship Titles

Naver Webtoon to extend its content to gaming world

Nanobit, a Stillfront Group studio, announced on Thursday it has partnered with Naver Webtoon, Korea's largest webtoon platform, to develop free-to-play mobile games based on popular webtoons. The games will target global audiences and expand webtoon content into interactive entertainment.

Stillfront is a Sweden-based global games company that develops digital games played by almost 50 million people monthly. Nanobit is a mobile games studio that has been part of Stillfront since 2020.

The initial lineup will feature five of Naver Webtoon's most popular series:

Additional titles may be added in the future.

The partnership marks another step in WEBTOON Entertainment's efforts to extend its content into new formats and platforms, including TV, film, print, merchandise, and gaming.

The collaboration supports Stillfront's strategy to grow its portfolio of narrative games and deepen its presence in Asia through partnerships with prominent global players.

“This partnership with WEBTOON Entertainment allows Nanobit to create player-focused narrative games and bring WEBTOON's popular stories to life,” said Alexis Bonte, Interim CEO of Stillfront. “It aligns with our strategic goals and enhances our efforts to deliver exceptional gaming experiences to millions of WEBTOON fans.”

