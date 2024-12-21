Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Anime to Premiere on January 4

The staff for the Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga , the second cours of the Blue Exorcist franchise 's new anime announced its premiere date on Sunday. The new episodes will premiere on January 4 at 24:30 (effectively, January 5 at 12:30 a.m.) on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV before running on other channels.

franchise

cours

cours

Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen

The's new anime has two(quarter of a year). The firsttitled) began airing on October 5.is streaming the anime as it airs.

Returning staff members include director Daisuke Yoshida , scriptwriter Toshiya Ono , character designer and chief animation director Yurie Oohigashi , and composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano .

Reol performed the opening theme song "Re Rescue" for the first part of the new anime. Yobahi performed the ending theme song "Tsurara."

The anime is the sequel to the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime, which premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

Kazue Katō announced on September 4 that the Blue Exorcist manga will enter a hiatus due to postoperative treatment and recovery following an unexpected diagnosis.

Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.