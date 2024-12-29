Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Manga to End in 3 More Installments

Final chapter's 1st of 4 installments published on Saturday

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle

'sservice published on Saturday the first installment of the final chapter of's manga adaptation ofand's) light novel series. The manga's final chapter is being published in four installments, with the second installment to be published on January 11. If there are no delays, the manga will end on February 8.

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga in North America. Manga UP! Global also publishes the manga in English digitally. Yen Press describes the story:

As far as normies go, it's hard to beat Saku Chitose. The most popular kid in his high school? Check. An ironclad reputation that can even weather vicious online attacks? Check. A group of friends who are as attractive on the outside as they are on the inside? Check. But when a teacher asks Saku to help a student who has been shut away in his room for months reacclimate to school life, his perfect world will never be the same. What is this, some kinda normie harem story?

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and the ninth novel volume shipped on August 20.

Bobcat launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 19.

The light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation in 2025.

