Freedom Wars Remastered Game Reveals Redesigned Game Systems in New Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new trailer on Monday explaining the systems for Freedom Wars Remastered , the remaster of the Freedom Wars PlayStation Vita game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam . The video previews battles, customization, crafting, and other gameplay elements.

English Trailer:

Japanese Trailer:

Freedom Wars Remastered features 4K resolution, upgraded textures, 60 FPS, redesigned controls, an updated weapon crafting system, difficulty settings, new features for online play, a new "Deadly Sinner" high-difficulty mode, and customization options.

The game will launch on Friday (Thursday in Japan).

Bandai Namco describes the game:

In the distant future, humanity is in a struggle to survive. Pollution has devastated the planet, and the remnants of humanity are divided amongst city-sized prisons called Panopticons. So scarce are resources that living itself is a crime and those born are immediately given a million years of prison time. Dubbed “Sinners” the only option other than awaiting death in prison is to fight for freedom with allies for resources, to rescue citizens from abduction by rival enemies, or take up arms against other enemy Sinners.

The original Freedom Wars debuted for PS Vita in Japan in June 2014 and in North America and Europe in October 2014.

