Transformers: Reactivate Game Canceled

Multiplayer online game first announced in 2022

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for game developer Splash Damage announced on Wednesday that it has canceled the Transformers: Reactivate game. Development on the game has ended, and the studio will scale back in order to focus on other projects. The studio stated it is focusing on retaining staff from the project, although a number of roles "are now potentially at risk for redundancy."

An update on Transformers: Reactivate. pic.twitter.com/jGkzZ0begd — Splash Damage (@splashdamage) January 8, 2025

The game was announced at The Game Awards 2022 and was slated for release for PC and consoles.

In the 1-4 player online game, players would have fought back against the Legion. Hasbro described the story: "The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it's already won."