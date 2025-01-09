Pocketpair's Overdungeon Card Game Gets Switch Release

Pocketpair revealed the launch of its Overdungeon card game on the Nintendo Switch in a trailer on Thursday.

The game first launched via Early Access for PC on Steam in November 2018, and the game had its full release in August 2019. The game is Pocketpair's first-ever game release, before Craftopia and Palworld .

Pocketpair debuted its Palworld multiplayer survival game in January 2024 as a Steam Early Access game. The game reached 25 million users within a month of its release.

Pocketpair launched Palworld on PS5 in 68 countries and territories on September 25, but Pocketpair later stated the game would not launch for PS5 in Japan on that same day. The game was eventually released in Japan for PS5 on September 27.

Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc. and its subsidiary Aniplex , along with Pocketpair, established a new joint venture named Palworld Entertainment in July 2024.

South Korean game developer Krafton signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair for the IP (intellectual property) to expand the game's IP to the mobile platform.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair at the Tokyo District Court on September 18.